Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:24AM PST until February 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest

Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California,

Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River

Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and

Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large

trucks…trailers and campers. These winds will create very

choppy waters and generate large waves which could capsize or

swamp small craft.

Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Boaters are urged

to avoid the open water and stay close to shore or in protected

coves and inlets.