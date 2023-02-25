Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:24AM PST until February 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.