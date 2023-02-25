Skip to Content
February 25
3:24 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:24AM PST until February 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

