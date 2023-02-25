Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:24AM PST until February 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles… large trucks…trailers and campers. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.

