Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 1:10AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and
visibility less than one-quarter mile in blowing snow and fog
through 4 PM today. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50
to 60 mph, slowly decreasing tonight.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM today. For the
Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
Visibility will be near zero.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.