Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 1:10AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and

visibility less than one-quarter mile in blowing snow and fog

through 4 PM today. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50

to 60 mph, slowly decreasing tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM today. For the

Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Visibility will be near zero.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.