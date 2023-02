* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the heaviest

snow today. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000 feet and

around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.