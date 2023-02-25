Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 11:21AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and

visibility less than one-quarter mile in blowing snow and fog

through 4 PM today. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50

mph, slowly decreasing tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM today. For the

Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Visibility will be near zero.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.