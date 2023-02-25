Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 11:21AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the
heaviest snow today. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000
feet and around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.