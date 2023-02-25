Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 11:21AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the

heaviest snow today. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000

feet and around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up

to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.