Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:05PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and
visibility less than one-quarter mile at times in blowing snow
and fog through 4 PM today. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts 50 mph, slowly decreasing tonight.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM today. For the
Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
Visibility will be near zero at times.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.