Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
today at 1:12 AM
Published 2:05 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:05PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the
heaviest snow today. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000
feet and around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up
to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content