Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:33AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult along Interstate

15 between Baker and Primm, specifically over Mountain Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.