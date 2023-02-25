Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:56PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult along Interstate
15 between Baker and Primm, specifically over Mountain Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.