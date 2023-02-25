Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 5:25PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult if not impossible.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and reduce visibility

at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will taper off before

daybreak Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.