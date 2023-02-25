Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 5:25PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Scattered snow showers will affect locations at

elevations over 1000 feet through tonight, including the

foothills and other higher spots of the Inland Empire, and

inland portions of Orange and San Diego Counties.

* WHERE…Portions of Southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Slick spots and snow covered roads will make for

hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will taper off before

daybreak Sunday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

