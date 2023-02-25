Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:42 AM
Published 9:38 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 9:38PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will taper off before
daybreak Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

