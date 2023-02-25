Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 9:38PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Scattered snow showers will affect locations at elevations above
1000 feet overnight, including the foothills and other spots
of the Inland Empire, Orange and San Diego Counties.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will taper off by daybreak
Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.