Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 8:51PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. South to
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Southwest winds
gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 4000 feet. Light
snow accumulations possible to 3500 feet
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Monday to 4
PM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday
afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several waves of moderate intensity
snowfall and dry intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and
wind will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday
Avoid travel when possible and monitor the latest forecasts for
updates on this situation.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.