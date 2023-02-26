Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 8:51PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of moderate

snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. For the

Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 80 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains above 4500 feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM Monday to 4

PM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday

afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several waves of moderate intensity

snowfall with dry intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and

wind will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday

Avoid travel when possible and monitor the latest forecasts for

updates on this situation.

For road condition information in California…enter 8 0 0 4 2 7

7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside

California.