High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:14PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow-Daggett.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PST Tuesday. For the
High Wind Warning, from 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will
reduce visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in the winds can be expected
Tuesday morning before the winds ramp back up Tuesday afternoon.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.