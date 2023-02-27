High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:14PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin including Yucca Valley and Twentynine

Palms.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PST Tuesday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are

likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in the winds can be expected

Tuesday morning before the winds ramp back up Tuesday afternoon..

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.