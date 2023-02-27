High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:24PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

Local gusts to 80 mph possible on desert slopes and near

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. Strongest winds

will be Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.