High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:24PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.
Local gusts to 80 mph possible on desert slopes and near
Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. Strongest winds
will be Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.