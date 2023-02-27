Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:24 PM

High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:24PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.
Local gusts to 80 mph possible on desert slopes and near
Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. Strongest winds
will be Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content