High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 9:10PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL Patchy blowing dust and sand could reduce

visibility at times, while gusty cross winds create a hazard for

motorists.

Use caution if you must drive.