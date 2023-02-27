High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 9:10PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL Patchy blowing dust and sand could reduce
visibility at times, while gusty cross winds create a hazard for
motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.