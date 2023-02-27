High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 9:10PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph,
becoming west on Wednesday.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. Strongest
winds will be Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust and sand could reduce
visibility at times, while gusty cross winds create a hazard for
motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.