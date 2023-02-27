High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 9:10PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph,

becoming west on Wednesday.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. Strongest

winds will be Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust and sand could reduce

visibility at times, while gusty cross winds create a hazard for

motorists.

Use caution if you must drive.