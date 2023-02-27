Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:29PM PST until February 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 1 PM today to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

