Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 12:25PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations as high as
16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to briefly heavy snow
will occur tonight, then snow showers will prevail Tuesday.
Heavy snow will again occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
before tapering to snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Total
snowfall of 8 to 16 inches will occur mostly above 5500 feet,
with 2 to 8 inches mostly between 4000 and 5500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.