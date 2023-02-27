Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 12:25PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations as high as 30

inches with heaviest snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday

morning. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to briefly heavy snow

will occur late this afternoon and this evening, then snow

showers will prevail late tonight and Tuesday. Heavy snow will

again occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before tapering

to snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Total snowfall of 12 to 30

inches will occur mostly above 6000 feet, with 3 to 12 inches

mostly between 4000 and 6000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.