Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 9:16PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations as high as 30
inches with heaviest snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to briefly heavy
snow will occur late this afternoon and this evening, then
snow showers will prevail late tonight and Tuesday. Heavy snow
will again occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before
tapering to snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Total snowfall
of 12 to 30 inches will occur mostly above 6000 feet, with 3
to 12 inches mostly between 4000 and 6000 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.