Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:49AM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. South to
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Southwest winds
gusting 50 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM
Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow interspersed with dry
intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and wind will increase
Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.