Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:49AM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. South to

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. For

the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Southwest winds

gusting 50 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM

Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow interspersed with dry

intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and wind will increase

Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.