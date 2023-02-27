Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:49AM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of moderate

snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. For the

Winter Storm Watch, total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches

possible. Winds could gust 50 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains above 4500 feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM today to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow interspersed with dry

intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and wind will increase

Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.