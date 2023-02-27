Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:49AM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of moderate
snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. For the
Winter Storm Watch, total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches
possible. Winds could gust 50 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County
Mountains above 4500 feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM today to 4 PM
PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow interspersed with dry
intervals through Tuesday, then the snow and wind will increase
Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.