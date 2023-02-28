High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 12:15PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM PST this afternoon to 10

PM PST Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will reduce visibility at times.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.