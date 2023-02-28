High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 3:03AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are

expected during the day on Wednesday.

Use caution if you must drive.