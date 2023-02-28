High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 3:03AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are
expected during the day on Wednesday.
Use caution if you must drive.