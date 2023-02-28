Skip to Content
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:03 AM

High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 3:03AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are
expected during the day on Wednesday.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

