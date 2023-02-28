High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 8:23PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

