Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 10:02PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds
are expected during the day on Wednesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.