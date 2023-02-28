Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 3:37AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. A brief lull in the winds can be expected this

morning.

* WHERE…Far southern Nevada, the Arizona Strip, Lake Mead

National Recreation Area, and northeast San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST/5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.