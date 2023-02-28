Skip to Content
March 1, 2023 6:12 AM
Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 8:23PM PST until March 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph then
shifting to the northwest Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada,
Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,
Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas
Valley and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

