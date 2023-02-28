Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:57 PM
Published 9:55 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 9:55AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected. A brief lull in the winds can be expected this
morning.

* WHERE…Far southern Nevada, the Arizona Strip, Lake Mead
National Recreation Area, and northeast San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST/5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content