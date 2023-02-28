Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 4:15AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 12 inches
below 5000 feet and 24 to 36 inches above 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snowfall will be heaviest and winds
strongest from late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.