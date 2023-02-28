Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 4:15AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 12 inches

below 5500 feet and 24 to 36 inches above 6500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snowfall will be heaviest and winds

strongest from late this evening through Wednesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.