Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 9:56PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 12

inches below 5500 feet and 24 to 36 inches above 6500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snowfall will be heaviest and winds

strongest tonight through Wednesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.