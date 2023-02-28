Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 1:03AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.