Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 1:30PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most significant snowfall is expected
for late tonight through Wednesday with the strongest winds on
Wednesday. The snow level will rise to around 4000 feet on
Wednesday morning, then fall to around 2000 feet late Wednesday
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.