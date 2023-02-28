Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
today at 11:42 PM
Published 1:30 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 1:30PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches below 4500 feet to around 10 inches above 5000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most significant snowfall is expected
for late tonight through Wednesday with the strongest winds on
Wednesday. The snow level will rise to around 4500 feet on
Wednesday morning, then fall to around 2500 feet late Wednesday
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

