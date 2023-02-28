Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:54AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert including the Mojave
Preserve…Halloran Summit…and Mountain Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 PM PST this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations may result in increased
accident rates and possible brief closures of Interstate 15
near Mountain Pass.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.