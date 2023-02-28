Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:56PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches below 4500 feet to around 10 inches above 5000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most significant snowfall is expected
for late tonight through Wednesday with the strongest winds on
Wednesday. The snow level will rise to around 4500 feet on
Wednesday morning, then fall to around 2500 feet late
Wednesday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.