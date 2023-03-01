Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued March 1 at 10:11PM PST until March 2 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Midnight tonight to 8 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

