Freeze Warning issued March 1 at 1:29PM PST until March 2 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM

PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Frost and freeze conditions

will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly

damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures will be 29 to 35, which

coldest locations in low-lying wind-sheltered locations.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.