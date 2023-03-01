High Wind Warning issued March 1 at 6:37AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.