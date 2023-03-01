Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 12:01PM PST until March 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…Northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

