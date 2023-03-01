Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 1:29PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM
PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Frost and freeze conditions
will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures will be 29 to 35, which
coldest locations in low-lying wind-sheltered locations.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.