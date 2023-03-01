Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 3:01AM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.