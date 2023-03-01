Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:42 PM
Published 3:01 AM

Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 3:01AM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland
Areas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content