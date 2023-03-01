Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 6:37AM PST until March 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph then

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada,

Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,

Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas

Valley and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.